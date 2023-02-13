Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Senator on toxic waste beneath Kakaʻako Makai; iHula explores true meaning of dance

By Catherine Cruz,
Dave Lawrence, Stephanie Han
Published February 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM HST
OHA kakaako makai promenade.JPG
Office of Hawaiian Affairs
/
A concept drawing of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs' proposed "Lei of the Land Promenade" in Kakaʻako Makai, or Hakuone.
  • State Sen. Sharon Moriwaki discusses the toxic waste beneath the pavement in Kakaʻako Makai and calls for a "meeting of the minds" to find an alternative solution to residential development in the area
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow details proposed changes to a state law to better streamline affordable housing projects | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton takes a closer look at why Honolulu's new airport rental center has only one electric vehicle charging station in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaii Association of the Blind member Vickie Kennedy shares how her organization is preparing for its upcoming annual convention
  • Writer Ryan Okinaka discusses the genesis of his play about four women trying to overcome their fears, pride, and insecurities to discover the true meaning of dance entitled iHula
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
