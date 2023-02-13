The Conversation: Senator on toxic waste beneath Kakaʻako Makai; iHula explores true meaning of dance
- State Sen. Sharon Moriwaki discusses the toxic waste beneath the pavement in Kakaʻako Makai and calls for a "meeting of the minds" to find an alternative solution to residential development in the area
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow details proposed changes to a state law to better streamline affordable housing projects | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton takes a closer look at why Honolulu's new airport rental center has only one electric vehicle charging station in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaii Association of the Blind member Vickie Kennedy shares how her organization is preparing for its upcoming annual convention
- Writer Ryan Okinaka discusses the genesis of his play about four women trying to overcome their fears, pride, and insecurities to discover the true meaning of dance entitled iHula