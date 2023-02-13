Theater production about the true meaning of hula returns to the stage

The current production at Palikū Theatre at Windward Community College was first recognized for excellence in writing by the Hawaiʻi State Theatre Council when it debuted at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2016.

Written by Ryan “Oki” Okinaka, "iHula" is about four women trying to overcome their fears, pride and insecurities to discover the true meaning of the dance.

"I never danced hula but our family was just always involved in hula because my brother created a hālau. So that's my connection to hula is through my family's connection to it. Because without having to dance hula, this play I suppose, is my way of giving back to hula," he said.

"My biggest fear was what would the hula community think about this play. And I was pleasantly surprised about how graciously they received it and how much they, I guess, saw their hālau in the story," Okinaka added.

Stephanie Han / HPR "iHula" writer Ryan "Oki" Okinaka and director Taurie Kinoshita

Directed this time by Taurie Kinoshita, "iHula" was performed virtually during the pandemic.

"It was beautiful, right, but the girls didn't really have an audience to play to. And that's such a huge element of theater, right? We need that connection with the audience. I asked Taurie actually, I was like, 'Taurie, can we do it again?' And she graciously said yes," Okinaka said.

The next performances of "iHula" are on Feb. 17, 18 and 19. Click here for tickets.

Okinaka is also a recipient of the Hawaiʻi Conservatory of Performing Arts Emerging Island Artist program and a lecturer at Windward Community College.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.