The Conversation: Addressing Hawaiʻi's nursing shortage; Big Island road collisions with animals
- Daniel Ross, Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association president, explains reasons for reversing their position on reciprocal state licenses | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives a Reality Check on the moves to end the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority | Full Story
- Taylin Nishida, a Kanu O Ka Aina Public Charter School student, raises awareness of the danger of feral animals on Hawai'i Belt Road | Full Story
- 442nd Regiment's 80th anniversary and the task of preserving their history explored by HPR's Jayna Omaye | Full Story
- Musical trio ʻUheʻuhene talks about origins and family ties with HPR's Paige Okamura | Full Story