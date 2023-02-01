Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Addressing Hawaiʻi's nursing shortage; Big Island road collisions with animals

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoPaige Okamura
Published February 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM HST
emergency room queen's medical center hospital ambulance Virus Outbreak Hawaii Health Care
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo an ambulance sits outside the emergency room at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Tourism Authoritytransportationmusichistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Paige Okamura
Paige Okamura (DJ Mermaid) is a keiki papa of Māeaea, Waialua, Oʻahu. Her expertise in Hawaiian music is based out of her love for her language and her culture. She honed her expertise in Hawaiian music at KTUH FM Honolulu as the former host of the Hawaiian language show "Kīpuka Leo" before branching out to create her own bi-lingual show "Kai Leo Nui." She's also a versatile club DJ trained by our very own dj mr. nick with an eclectic, diverse musical library. Formerly Bridging the Gap's Tuesday night host, she now hosts Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, Sundays at 6 p.m. on HPR-1.
See stories by Paige Okamura
More Episodes