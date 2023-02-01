Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Big Island student works to prevent vehicle collisions with feral animals

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published February 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST
belt road.png
Wikimedia Commons
/
Route 19 headed westbound on the Hawaiʻi Belt Road in Waimea

The stretch of the Hawaiʻi Belt Road between Waimea and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island is one of two popular routes between those communities. It sits high above the Kohala Coast and offers drivers views of Maunakea on one side and the coastline on the other.

The roadway also traverses long stretches of open land home to herds of feral animals that pose a danger to motorists. It seems like everyone on the island has a story about hitting or nearly hitting a goat or a pig — or even a donkey.

For her senior project, Taylin Nishida from Kanu o ka ʻĀina Public Charter School in Waimea chose to raise more awareness about the dangers of feral animals on the road. The Conversation spoke with Nishida about how she connected with transportation officials to install warning signs.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandanimalsEducation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories