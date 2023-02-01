Big Island student works to prevent vehicle collisions with feral animals

The stretch of the Hawaiʻi Belt Road between Waimea and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island is one of two popular routes between those communities. It sits high above the Kohala Coast and offers drivers views of Maunakea on one side and the coastline on the other.

The roadway also traverses long stretches of open land home to herds of feral animals that pose a danger to motorists. It seems like everyone on the island has a story about hitting or nearly hitting a goat or a pig — or even a donkey.

For her senior project, Taylin Nishida from Kanu o ka ʻĀina Public Charter School in Waimea chose to raise more awareness about the dangers of feral animals on the road. The Conversation spoke with Nishida about how she connected with transportation officials to install warning signs.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.