The Conversation: Can Red Hill tanks be used for water storage?; Heart risks in contact sports

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM HST
FILE - Capt. Ken Epps, commandng officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, left, briefs a tour group during a visit on Jan. 24, 2017, with Vice Adm. Dixon R. Smith, commander, Navy Installations Command, to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility near Pearl Harbor.
  • Former State Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson shares his solution for re-using the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility, and ideas for Oahu's new landfill
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore looks closer at plans to address the urgent need to replace Hawaiʻi's cesspools in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • The Director of Queens Medical Center's Heart Rhythm Institute Dr. David Singh details how to lower risk for heart-related injuries in sports
  • Former San Francisco 49ers player Jesse Sapolu and local sports psychology consultant Darryl Oshiro discuss ways for high-profile athletes to deal with the pressure of expectations | Full Story
Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility environment sports Health Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
