The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill toxic foam leak update; Recalling past Maunaloa eruptions

Published December 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM HST
AFFF Recovery Effort at Red Hill
Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Th/Commander Navy Region Hawaii
/
Digital
Photo of the temporary staging area for aqueous film-forming foam recovery at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Thomas)
  • Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Deputy Manager Erwin Kawata share updates on efforts to clean up the toxic AFFF foam spill at the Navy's Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
  • Geologist and University of Hawaiʻi professor Scott Rowland revisits past Maunaloa eruptions and the evolution of studying eruptions
  • Melanie Kelekolio of Sea Salts of Hawaii explains how her business turns seawater into salt that is sold around the world
The Conversation environmentMaunaloaNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
