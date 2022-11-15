The Conversation: Kauaʻi prison transition program; Maui jewelry business helps professionals with autism
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon discusses Kauaʻi's new program to help inmates exit prison and enter community | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton reports on sexual assault at Oʻahu's Women's Community Correctional Center | Full Story
- Tiffany and Chris Chou, siblings and jewelry business partners of Depo Market, help autistic professionals
- "Sam Choy’s ‘Ulu Cookbook, Hawaii’s Breadfruit Recipes" focuses on the many ways to enjoy 'ulu