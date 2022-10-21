The Conversation: Mayor vows crackdown on illegal vacation rentals; Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Mayor Rick Blangiardi vows to go after illegal vacation rentals with stiff fines and gets the support of neighborhood groups. HPR's Casey Harlow shares the latest | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell talks about the money raised in the gubernatorial race and who is coming out ahead | Full Story
- Angelina Mercado of the Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence offers insight about this issue during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- In anticipation of World Polio Day, we revisit stories shared by our listeners about living with the disease | Bobby Camara | Suan Au Doyle