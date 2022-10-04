Donate
The Conversation: Waipiʻo Valley access debated; Illegal fireworks seized at Honolulu port

Published October 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM HST
  • Sheri Salmon, a member of the citizen group Malama I ke Kai o Waipi'o (MaKa), and Kū Kahakalau, a taro farmer and educator with Protect Waipi'o Valley share their perspective on conservation and public access to Waipi'o Valley
  • Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel talks about a successful strike force operation that netted some $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon breaks down Kauai's charter amendment ballot questions | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair examines Honolulu's proposed charter amendment that would give voters an opportunity to weigh in on the Honolulu Planning Commission | Full Story
  • Jennifer Barrett Fajardo supports marine conservationists and stewards through the Ocean Awareness Training program. After an eight-year hiatus, OAT will start virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
