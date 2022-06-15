The Conversation: Tourism consultant reacts to CNHA $34M marketing contract; Chief Energy Officer discusses oil dependence
- Hospitality consultant Keith Vieira shares his thoughts on the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority awarding a $34 million marketing contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement over the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi details the proposal to create a local water authority in East Maui to oversee the management of the public trust resource | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio gives us a closer look at a new tool to navigate land use in our islands in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Manu Minute introduces us to an endangered native bird with a singular call and an unusual crest, the 'Akohekohe
- Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn discusses the state's continued dependence on oil