The Conversation: Concerns over possible Roe v. Wade reversal; Reaction to Philippine presidential election

Published May 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM HST
abortion rights rally waikiki 051422
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Abortion rights supporters at a rally in Waikīkī on May 14, 2022.
  • Abortion rights supporters share their perspectives at a weekend rally; Dr. Reni Soon and Dr. Marit Pearlman-Shapiro talk about the consequences to women's healthcare if Roe v. Wade is reversed | Full Story
  • The Filipino community and Honolulu attorney Sherry Broder talk about the recent Philippine presidential election results | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton writes about lawmakers grappling to make Hawaiʻi energy greener in today's Reality Check| Full Story
  • The New York Times bestselling author Alexander Maksik has just released "The Long Corner," which was written after his move to Maui | Full Story

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
