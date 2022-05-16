The Conversation: Concerns over possible Roe v. Wade reversal; Reaction to Philippine presidential election
- Abortion rights supporters share their perspectives at a weekend rally; Dr. Reni Soon and Dr. Marit Pearlman-Shapiro talk about the consequences to women's healthcare if Roe v. Wade is reversed | Full Story
- The Filipino community and Honolulu attorney Sherry Broder talk about the recent Philippine presidential election results | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton writes about lawmakers grappling to make Hawaiʻi energy greener in today's Reality Check| Full Story
- The New York Times bestselling author Alexander Maksik has just released "The Long Corner," which was written after his move to Maui | Full Story