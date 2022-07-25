The Body Show: Joint Replacements

How do you know if you need a knee or hip replacement? Dr. Joseph Varcadipane from Hawai’i Pacific Health is on the line sharing the latest in joint replacements, the reasons to go home to your own house afterwards, and more. He will cover average recovery times and even share how robots may make surgery more precise, and help the new joints last longer than ever! If you think your joints are giving out, don’t give up! Help is out there and it might just be titanium!