The Chris Vandercook Band - Live from the Atherton

The Chris Vandercook Band brings Big City Blues to the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. The show celebrates the music that was born when the blues went uptown and artists like B.B. King, Ray Charles, and Bobby "Blue" Bland did their best work. All the heat and energy of big-city life found an outlet in the high-octane music that poured out of dive bars and juke joints. Back in the day, this music was confined to the "chitlin' circuit"; today, it's heard all over the world.

The Chris Vandercook Band is anchored by the rhythm section of Eric Nakamoto on bass and veteran percussion master Chuck James on drums. Chris handles lead guitar and vocal duties, while Christina Sochor—who recently sold out two HPR concerts—plays piano and keyboards. Because Big City Blues lives at the intersection of jazz, blues, and soul, a tight horn section is an essential part of the magic. For this concert, the band is joined by two of Hawaiʻi's finest jazz musicians: trumpeter DeShannon Higa and saxophonist Paul Stanley.

This 2026 Live from the Atherton concert performance was produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.