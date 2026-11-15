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HPR Hōʻike
HPR Hōʻike

The Chris Vandercook Band - Live from the Atherton

By Russell Subiono,
Zilla Barbosa
Published November 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM HST
HPR

The Chris Vandercook Band brings Big City Blues to the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. The show celebrates the music that was born when the blues went uptown and artists like B.B. King, Ray Charles, and Bobby "Blue" Bland did their best work. All the heat and energy of big-city life found an outlet in the high-octane music that poured out of dive bars and juke joints. Back in the day, this music was confined to the "chitlin' circuit"; today, it's heard all over the world.

The Chris Vandercook Band is anchored by the rhythm section of Eric Nakamoto on bass and veteran percussion master Chuck James on drums. Chris handles lead guitar and vocal duties, while Christina Sochor—who recently sold out two HPR concerts—plays piano and keyboards. Because Big City Blues lives at the intersection of jazz, blues, and soul, a tight horn section is an essential part of the magic. For this concert, the band is joined by two of Hawaiʻi's finest jazz musicians: trumpeter DeShannon Higa and saxophonist Paul Stanley.

This 2026 Live from the Atherton concert performance was produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.

HPR Hōʻike
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Zilla Barbosa
Zilla Barbosa is HPR’s Executive Producer of Music and the Monday night host of Bridging the Gap. In her role, she works closely with HPR’s music hosts to create distinctive listening experiences, explore new broadcast and digital opportunities, and connect diverse audiences across Hawai‘i and beyond. She also helps plan outreach events featuring musical guests .
See stories by Zilla Barbosa
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