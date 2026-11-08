Arara de Vento - Live from the Atherton

The Brazilian Experience Live! featuring Arara de Vento. The music you love on the radio comes to life on stage.

Arara de Vento joins us for a special evening as The Brazilian Experience host Sandy Tsukiyama takes the stage with her Brazilian jazz band, Arara de Vento, for an intimate, high-energy performance celebrating the rich sounds of Brazil. Experience the infectious rhythms of Bossa Nova, Samba, Tropicália, and more in a vibrant night of music, culture, and storytelling.

Arara de Vento is:

Sandy Tsukiyama - Vocals

Rafael Borges Amaral - Guitar

Tommy James - Piano

Nolgee Vazquez - Bass

Mani Kovacich - Drums

Gustavo d’Amico - Saxophone (Reggie Padilla filled in for this performance)

This 2026 Live from the Atherton concert performance was produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.