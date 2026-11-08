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Arara de Vento - Live from the Atherton

By Russell Subiono,
Zilla Barbosa
Published November 8, 2026 at 2:00 PM HST
HPR

The Brazilian Experience Live! featuring Arara de Vento. The music you love on the radio comes to life on stage.

Arara de Vento joins us for a special evening as The Brazilian Experience host Sandy Tsukiyama takes the stage with her Brazilian jazz band, Arara de Vento, for an intimate, high-energy performance celebrating the rich sounds of Brazil. Experience the infectious rhythms of Bossa Nova, Samba, Tropicália, and more in a vibrant night of music, culture, and storytelling.

Arara de Vento is:

Sandy Tsukiyama - Vocals

Rafael Borges Amaral - Guitar

Tommy James - Piano

Nolgee Vazquez - Bass

Mani Kovacich - Drums

Gustavo d’Amico - Saxophone (Reggie Padilla filled in for this performance)

This 2026 Live from the Atherton concert performance was produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.

HPR Hōʻike
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Zilla Barbosa
Zilla Barbosa is HPR’s Executive Producer of Music and the Monday night host of Bridging the Gap. In her role, she works closely with HPR’s music hosts to create distinctive listening experiences, explore new broadcast and digital opportunities, and connect diverse audiences across Hawai‘i and beyond. She also helps plan outreach events featuring musical guests .
See stories by Zilla Barbosa
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