Bassel and The Supernaturals - Live from the Atherton

Bassel & The Supernaturals tell the story of frontman Bassel Almadani’s experience as a first-generation Syrian-American through soulful melodies, funk-driven rhythms, and deeply personal lyrics exploring love, loss, identity, and the ongoing war in Syria. Echoing the spirit of Stevie Wonder, Jamiroquai, and Steely Dan, the band blends joy and social consciousness into an infectious sound that resonates with diverse audiences across North America. In May 2024, the group made their national television debut representing Chicago in the season finale of PBS’s The Express Way with Dulé Hill, highlighting Bassel’s journey as the child of Syrian immigrants and the transformative power of the arts.

Since forming, Bassel & The Supernaturals have performed more than 400 concerts and advocacy events at venues and festivals including SXSW, the John F. Kennedy Center, Summerfest, Millennium Park, and the Cleveland Museum of Art, while supporting artists such as Youssou N’Dour, Brother Ali, and Emancipator. Beyond the stage, the band works closely with organizations on residencies and events that build empathy for refugees and immigrants, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Karam Foundation. Their releases have been featured by PBS, Vice/Noisey, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and Spotify, reflecting a career that seamlessly bridges artistry, storytelling, and social impact.

Learn more about Bassel & The Supernaturals: https://www.basselmusic.com/

This 2026 Live from the Atherton concert performance was produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.