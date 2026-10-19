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Lee Tonouchi - Live from the Atherton

By Russell Subiono,
Kyla Herrmann
Published October 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM HST
HPR

Russell Subiono and Lee Tonouchi talk about small kid time growing up in Hawai‘i speaking Pidgin a.k.a. Hawai‘i Creole. Braddah Lee shares several of his Pidgin pieces, both poetry and prose, an'den he wen tell da secret origin on how he came for be known as "Da Pidgin Guerrilla."

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Lee A. Tonouchi stay Hawai‘i's Poet Laureate. His Pidgin poetry collection Significant Moments in da Life of Oriental Faddah and Son wen go win da Association for Asian American Studies Book Award. He won planny prizes for his Pidgin plays and Pidgin short stories too. One pretty trippy ting he did late last year wuz he got invited for perform his Okinawan grandma story for The Moth at one sold out show at da Hawai‘i Theatre.

The 2026 Live from the Atherton: Storytellersʻ Series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.

HPR Hōʻike
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Kyla Herrmann
Born and raised on O‘ahu, Kyla comes from a science and education background and brings that expertise into their work advocating for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, protecting our oceans, and uplifting local music. With over 10 years of experience in marine science and community organizing, they are deeply rooted in Hawaiʻi and passionate about building meaningful connections.
See stories by Kyla Herrmann
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