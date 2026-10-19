Lee Tonouchi - Live from the Atherton

Russell Subiono and Lee Tonouchi talk about small kid time growing up in Hawai‘i speaking Pidgin a.k.a. Hawai‘i Creole. Braddah Lee shares several of his Pidgin pieces, both poetry and prose, an'den he wen tell da secret origin on how he came for be known as "Da Pidgin Guerrilla."

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Lee A. Tonouchi stay Hawai‘i's Poet Laureate. His Pidgin poetry collection Significant Moments in da Life of Oriental Faddah and Son wen go win da Association for Asian American Studies Book Award. He won planny prizes for his Pidgin plays and Pidgin short stories too. One pretty trippy ting he did late last year wuz he got invited for perform his Okinawan grandma story for The Moth at one sold out show at da Hawai‘i Theatre.

The 2026 Live from the Atherton: Storytellersʻ Series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.