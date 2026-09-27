Brian Bethea and Kaelyn Howard - Live from the Atherton

As part of HPR's Classical Music Series, this special performance highlights the next generation of musicians shaping Hawaiʻi's classical music community while bringing fresh perspectives to the concert stage. Through song and piano works that span cultures, traditions, and musical eras, Howard and Bethea showcase both technical artistry and a deep commitment to expanding the classical canon.

Kaelyn Howard is an Afro-Filipino vocalist, music educator, and ethnomusicologist whose work highlights Filipino art song and African American spirituals. Brian Bethea is a classical pianist whose performances have taken him from Hawaiʻi to Europe and whose artistic mission centers on championing works by underrepresented composers.

About the artists:

Kaelyn Howard is an Afro-Filipino vocalist, music educator, and ethnomusicologist whose work highlights Filipino art song and African American spirituals. A recent graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Ethnomusicology program, she has performed in opera, choral, and orchestral settings and is dedicated to preserving cultural heritage through music. In 2025, she curated Mga Himig ng Kapuluan: The Art and Heritage of Filipino Song, the first Filipino voice recital presented by the UH Department of Music.

Brian Avery Bethea II is a classical pianist and recent graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where he earned a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance. He has performed in Hawaiʻi and internationally, including his European debut in Spain in 2025, and has appeared with ensembles ranging from classical to jazz. This fall, he will begin graduate studies at Howard University, where he will continue his mission of championing music by underrepresented composers.

Listen to the entire Brian Bethea/Kaelyn Howard concert here. Listen • 1:30:23

This 2026 Live from the Atherton: Classical Music concert series performance was hosted by Marcus Moore and produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.