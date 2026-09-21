Yuri Hughes and Jasmine Nagano - Live from the Atherton

From bold, incisive melodies to moments of quiet reflection, Sharpness & Subtlety explores the expressive range of the viola and piano. Featuring works by Hindemith, Rebecca Clarke, Johannes Brahms, and Leilehua Lanzilotti, the program moves between rhythmic intensity and lyrical serenity, revealing how contrasting musical textures can evoke powerful emotion. Together, violist Yuri Hughes and pianist Jasmine Nagano invite audiences on a journey through music that is at once vibrant, intimate, and deeply moving.

About the artists:

Yuri Hughes, viola, is a member of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and the Albany Symphony. A graduate of the New England Conservatory, where she studied with Kim Kashkashian, Yuri has performed internationally with ensembles including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Pacific Music Festival Orchestra in Japan, and the National Youth Orchestra on tours across Europe and South America. A passionate chamber musician, she brings a thoughtful, expressive approach to every performance.

Jasmine Nagano, piano, is a sought-after collaborative pianist and chamber musician known for her expressive artistry and dynamic partnerships. Originally from Maui, she holds degrees from Northwestern University and the University of Southern California and has performed at venues including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jasmine has appeared as a soloist with the Coeur d'Alene Symphony and Washington-Idaho Symphony and performs regularly with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. An active chamber musician in Hawaiʻi and New York, she collaborates with leading string players, vocalists, and ensembles while championing thoughtful, engaging performances.

This 2026 Live from the Atherton: Classical Music concert series performance was hosted by Craig DeSilva and produced by Zilla Barbosa with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.