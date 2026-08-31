Megan Conley - Live from the Atherton

"Colors of the Harp"

This concert showcases the beauty and magic of the harp. The program features music ranging from Queen Lili'uokalani and Leilehua Lanzalotti to Claude Debussy and Sergei Profofiev, offering a unique demonstration of the range and variety of music for the harp. Many of the pieces performed draw inspiration from the beauty of the natural world.

Megan Conley grew up in Austin, Texas, and began playing harp when she was five years old. By age 15 she had performed on the Grammy Award-winning album 'Los Super Seven.' She was awarded a Fulbright Grant to study music in Paris, France, and in 2012 she won First Place in the International Ima Hogg Concerto Competition, performing to a sold-out crowd of over 2,000 people.

Megan was Principal Harpist of the Houston Symphony from 2015-2022. Since 2019 she has served as harpist of the NYC-based orchestra, The Knights, performing with them regularly at Carnegie Hall. She has performed with the New York City Ballet, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, the International Contemporary Ensemble, and the Bang On a Can All-Stars, and for the Broadway show The Fantasticks.

In 2021, Megan founded Ocean Music Action, a nonprofit that uses music to build community and promote action for ocean conservation. In 2023 Megan was awarded a New Music USA Creator grant. She lives in Honolulu with her husband, bassist Shawn Conley, and their young son. Learn more at meganconleyharp.com.

The 2025 Live from the Atherton: Classical concert series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.