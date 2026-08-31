Alex Hayashi and Shuo Li - Live from the Atherton

Alex is a second-generation Japanese American whose parents are both from Japan, and Shuo has roots in China. This recital is an ongoing passion project for both performers; they previously presented a program of East Asian–composed works in 2022. With few opportunities to explore the intersection of their Asian heritage and classical music identities, this collaborative project was born from that shared vision.

Dr. Alex Hayashi is an oboist, currently teaching at the University of Hawaii as the Lecturer of Oboe and playing with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra as Associate Principal Oboe. As a performer, Dr. Hayashi is well-versed in large ensembles, chamber music, and solo settings on both oboe and English horn. In 2017, Dr. Hayashi was invited to the 4th Barbirolli International Oboe Festival and Competition, where he received the Jennifer Elstub Memorial Prize for his rendition of the York Bowen Oboe Sonata. He is a regular member of the TAD Wind Symphony - a wind band based in Tokyo, Japan and led by Takayoshi "TAD" Suzuki.

Dr. Shuo “Shelly” Li is the acting associate principal and second bassoon with the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra. She started her training on piano at the age of 5 and continued her musical passion on bassoon. She won the second prize in the Meg Quigley Vivaldi Competition in 2010. Dr. Li has held acting tutti and leading positions with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Atlanta Ballet Orchestra, and Alabama Symphony Orchestra. She toured China with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra as acting principal bassoon in 2016. She was previously a member of Oberlin Bassoon Quartet for many years and has participated in outreach programs with various chamber music groups.

The 2025 Live from the Atherton: Classical concert series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.