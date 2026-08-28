Clara Kim - Live from the Atherton

Clara Kimʻs program was entitled, “People and Places,” and presents the works of six composers, each inspired by a location that shaped their creation. From the trilling insects in the Thai countryside to the soulful landscapes of Iran and the serene shores of Hawaii, this program honors the deeply personal connection between place and music. These compositions are woven from threads of heartache, longing, and wonder, and are expressions of the intersection between geography and experience.

Clara Kim is a violinist at the forefront of contemporary music, known for her expressive playing, bold programming, and deep collaborations with living composers. She has commissioned and premiered countless works by established, emerging, and student composers alike, with the support of organizations such as Chamber Music America, New Music USA, and the Koussevitzky Foundation. Clara’s significant appearances include performances at Carnegie Hall, Jordan Hall, Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, and Merkin Hall. She is a recipient of the St. Botolph Club Foundation Artist Award and a first prize winner of the Cremona Solo Violin Competition, in addition to a first prize winner at the MPrize Chamber Arts and Concert Artists Guild Competitions as a member of the Argus Quartet.

The 2025 Live from the Atherton: Classical concert series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.