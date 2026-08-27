Quadpod - Live from the Atherton

Quadpodʻs concert featured each performer in their element, showcasing their unique and individual prowess on their respective instruments in the genre of bebop, hard bop, and post-bop. Songs to be performed are a mixture of well-known, obscure yet accessible, and original material, written by DeShannon Higa. The performance highlights not just the compositions and arrangements themselves but also the interplay among the musicians, which is what makes jazz unique among many genres of music. It is an art form that must be heard live in order to be caught up in the experience. It is a special kind of magic that only happens in the moment, one that is never repeated again.

Meet the band:

DeShannon Higa is a multi-talented performer, composer, and arranger. His professional experience spans over 30 years and has performed locally and globally with many renowned artists including Al Jarreau, Jeff Lorber, Michael Feinstein, Burt Bacharach, the original Elvis Presley band, Diana Krall, David Tao, and Wynton Marsalis. He has recorded music for film, radio, video games, studio and live CDs. He has done session and solo work locally for Raiatea Helm, Fiji, Mike Love, Jimmy Borges, Hula Joe & the Hut-jumpers, Seven Suns, among many others. DeShannon was a featured soloist on the 2016 multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning album JIMMY BORGES, which won four awards, including Best Jazz Album and Album of the Year.

DeShannon is a founding member of the jazz group Bop Tribal, which released their debut album in 2008, winning the Hawaiʻi Music Award for best jazz album, and received a 4-star rating in the prestigious Downbeat Magazine. He currently leads several bands of his own creation, including Subtonic Orchestra, Quadpod and Solid Gold Brass. He is the official musical composer and arranger for the world-renowned Royal Hawaiian Band (est. 1836). Under his own label WIND & SONG PRODUCTIONS, with wife and singer Rocky Brown, DeShannon composed, arranged, produced, and recorded his first solo studio album “Words Cannot Express” in late 2018 to critical acclaim. DeShannon received two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards nominations in 2019 for Jazz Album of the Year and Most Promising Artist.

When he’s not busy touring or performing, DeShannon enjoys flying drones, music production, basketball, gourmet cooking and traveling. DeShannon is an Adams Brass artist and plays Adams instruments and Monette mouthpieces.

IG: @deshannon_higa

FB: facebook.comdeshannonhiga.skyhightrumpet/

YouTube: @deshannonhiga2227

Abe Lagrimas, Jr. is a musician, composer, educator, and author who plays the drums, vibraphone, ʻukulele, and graduated from Berklee College of Music. In 2012, he competed in the highly prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Drums Competition and, since then, has worked with many different artists such as Kamasi Washington, Eric Marienthal, David Benoit, Eddie Henderson, Michelle Coltrane, Jake Shimabukuro and Kenny Endo. Abe is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning artist and has released multiple albums of his own in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. He is currently endorsed by Canopus Drums, Paiste Cymbals, Vic Firth Drumsticks, Beato Bags, Ohana Ukuleles, Analysis Plus Cables, Fusion Gig Bags, and Roswell Pro Audio. After a 15-year-long stint in Los Angeles, CA, Abe has returned home and is currently based in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

abelagrimasjr.com

IG: @abelagrimasjr

FB: fb.com/abelagrimasjrmusic

Mark has been a musician for over 30 years and enjoys a busy career as a bassist and an occasional keyboardist. From 2000 until 2008, he was the keyboardist/bassist for Cecilio & Kapono. Since 2008, he has been the main bassist for Manoa DNA. He has worked both in the US and internationally with artists like Henry Kapono, Jake Shimabukuro, Na Leo, Boy Katindig, Vina Morales, Stephen Bishop, Yvonne Elliman, Michael MacDonald, Morissette Amon, Nine Inch Nails and Def Tech.

Patrick Whitehead will be joining on piano.

The 2025 Live from the Atherton: Jazz concert series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.