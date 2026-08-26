Honolulu Jazz Quartet - Live from the Atherton

The theme for the night was “Modern Storytelling in Jazz.” When people hear instrumental music, they often wonder about the story or inspiration behind the tunes. The Honolulu Jazz Quartet shared some tidbits from their original compositions and arrangements of fun cover tunes in the unique and intimate setting of our Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

The 2023 Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Honolulu Jazz Quartet, now in its 25th year together, was founded by local bassist John Kolivas to bring four like-minded musicians together to create a consistent, indelible sound. The group, including Kolivas on bass, Tim Tsukiyama on sax, Dan Del Negro on piano and Noel Okimoto on drums, has four critically acclaimed recordings to date and has performed original compositions and creative arrangements with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and the finest jazz venues in Hawaiʻi, California and Seattle.

Leader/Composer/Bassist John Kolivas is a local Hawaiʻi product who spent eight years in New York City during the 1980s. John has performed with Benny Golson, Delfeayo Marsalis, Larry Coryell, Donald Harrison, Makoto Ozone, Keola Beamer, the Hawaii Symphony, Steve Turre, Don Grusin, George Benson, Grady Tate and many others.

Hawaiʻi-born saxophonist Tim Tsukiyama attended the Berklee College of Music, is a member of the Royal Hawaiian Band and has worked with Ray Charles, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Bunky Green, John Pizzarelli, The Temptations and Kalapana.

Dan Del Negro hails from the south side of Chicago where he absorbed the fine jazz scene around him. Dan has worked with Herbie Mann, Vinnie Coliuta, Eric Marienthal, Tiger Okoshi, Nestor Torres and Larry Coryell.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Noel Okimoto has been playing professionally since the age of ten. Noel’s primary instrument is the drum set, but he is also an accomplished orchestral percussionist, vibraphonist, composer and clinician. Noel has played with Gabe Baltazar, Freddie Hubbard, The Woody Herman Orchestra, Stan Getz, Bobby Hutcherson and many more.

The 2025 Live from the Atherton: Jazz concert series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.