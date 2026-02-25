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HPR Hōʻike
HPR Hōʻike

Live from the Atherton: Jon Osorio

By Russell Subiono,
Ananddev BanerjeeKyla Herrmann
Published February 25, 2026 at 9:38 AM HST
Dr. Jonathan Osorio sings a song at his Live from the Atherton performance on March 13, 2025

Author, musician, and University of Hawaii professor Dr. Jonathan Osorio joined us for a night of songs and stories on March 13, 2025. His presentation of "Intimacies: Poetics of a People Beloved" describes the significance of mele, the Hawaiian word for music, to the lives of Hawaiians and to their continuity as a people. Originally delivered to the Pacific History Association in 2014, it was later published by the Australia National University Press in the collection Islands of Hope (2022) edited by Paul DʻArcy and Daya Kuan.

The Live from the Atherton: Jon Osorio event was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production done by Ananddev Banerjee.

HPR Hōʻike
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Ananddev Banerjee
Ananddev Banerjee brings a wealth of sound engineering experience to HPR as a multimedia producer.
See stories by Ananddev Banerjee
Kyla Herrmann
Born and raised in on O‘ahu, Kyla comes from a science and education background and brings that expertise into their work advocating for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, protecting our oceans, and uplifting local music. With over 10 years of experience in marine science and community organizing, they are deeply rooted in Hawaiʻi and passionate about building meaningful connections.
See stories by Kyla Herrmann