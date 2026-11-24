“A Cello Mele-Bration” - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.
HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.
Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.
November 7 - Recorded at Lutheran Church of Honolulu
This dynamic concert, “A Cello Mele-Bration,” was presented at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu.
Music:
Piano Trio in E flat Major K.498 “Kegelstatt” - Mozart
Artists:
Yoonah Kim – Clarinet
Cynthia Phelps – Viola
Janice Carissa – Piano
Music:
Three Preludes (arr. Nicholas Canellakis) – George Gershwin
Artists:
Nicholas Canellakis – Cello
Janice Carissa – Piano
Music:
Introduction et polonaise brillante, Op.3 – Chopin
Artists:
Nicholas Canellakis – Cello
Janice Carissa – Piano
Music:
Piano Trio in G Minor, Op.15 – Smetana
Artists:
Stefan Jackiw – Violin
Nicholas Canellakis – Cello
Inon Barnatan – Piano
Music:
String Duo Number 1 in G Major, K423 – Mozart (recorded at Orvis Auditorium)
Artists:
Stefan Jackiw – Violin
Cynthia Phelps – Viola
Find more HCMF broadcast recordings here.