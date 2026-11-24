HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.

November 7 - Recorded at Lutheran Church of Honolulu

This dynamic concert, “A Cello Mele-Bration,” was presented at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu.

Music:

Piano Trio in E flat Major K.498 “Kegelstatt” - Mozart

Artists:

Yoonah Kim – Clarinet

Cynthia Phelps – Viola

Janice Carissa – Piano

Music:

Three Preludes (arr. Nicholas Canellakis) – George Gershwin

Artists:

Nicholas Canellakis – Cello

Janice Carissa – Piano

Music:

Introduction et polonaise brillante, Op.3 – Chopin

Artists:

Nicholas Canellakis – Cello

Janice Carissa – Piano

Music:

Piano Trio in G Minor, Op.15 – Smetana

Artists:

Stefan Jackiw – Violin

Nicholas Canellakis – Cello

Inon Barnatan – Piano

Music:

String Duo Number 1 in G Major, K423 – Mozart (recorded at Orvis Auditorium)

Artists:

Stefan Jackiw – Violin

Cynthia Phelps – Viola

Find more HCMF broadcast recordings here.