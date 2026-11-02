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Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival Broadcasts

"Haydn's Nēnē" - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival

By John Kalani Zak
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:16 PM HST
A chamber group participating in the Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival performs at the Kaimana Beach Hotel on June 15, 2026.
Treehouse Production Hawaii
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Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
A chamber group participating in the Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival performs at the Kaimana Beach Hotel on June 15, 2026.

HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.

October 31 - “Haydn’s Nēnē” - Recorded at Kaimana Beach Hotel
Performed at the Kaimana Beach Hotel on June 15, 2026, this concert is titled “Haydn’s Nēnē,” with a preview of Mozart’s “Kegelstatt” performed at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu on June 17, 2026.

MUSIC:
String Quartet in C Major, Op. 33, No.3 “Bird” – Joseph Haydn
Artists:
Kaimana Quartet:
Cuna Kim – Violin
Qicong Ma – Violin
Wei – Fan Lee – Viola
Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello

MUSIC:
Andante Cantabile from String Quartet No. 1 in D Major - Tchaikovsky
ARTISTS:
Kaimana Quartet:
Cuna Kim – Violin
Qicong Ma – Violin
Wei – Fan Lee – Viola
Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello

MUSIC:
String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 18 – Johannes Brahms
ARTISTS:
Cuna Kim – Violin
Qicong Ma – Violin
Wei-Fan Lee – Viola
Yuseon Nam – Viola
Sung Chan Chang – Cello
Daniele Gonzales Siu – Cello

Music: Recorded at Lutheran Church of Honolulu
Piano Trio in E Flat Major, K. 498, “Kegelstatt”– Mozart
Artists:
Yoonah Kim – Clarinet
Cynthia Phelps – Viola
Janice Carissa – Piano

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Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival Broadcasts Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
John Kalani Zak
John Kalani Zak, the son of an airline executive father and a journalist mother, was born in Washington D. C. He has lived in and traveled to many locations around the globe, and is delighted to call Hawaiʻi his home.
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