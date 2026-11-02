"Haydn's Nēnē" - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.
HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.
Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.
October 31 - “Haydn’s Nēnē” - Recorded at Kaimana Beach Hotel
Performed at the Kaimana Beach Hotel on June 15, 2026, this concert is titled “Haydn’s Nēnē,” with a preview of Mozart’s “Kegelstatt” performed at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu on June 17, 2026.
MUSIC:
String Quartet in C Major, Op. 33, No.3 “Bird” – Joseph Haydn
Artists:
Kaimana Quartet:
Cuna Kim – Violin
Qicong Ma – Violin
Wei – Fan Lee – Viola
Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello
MUSIC:
Andante Cantabile from String Quartet No. 1 in D Major - Tchaikovsky
ARTISTS:
Kaimana Quartet:
Cuna Kim – Violin
Qicong Ma – Violin
Wei – Fan Lee – Viola
Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello
MUSIC:
String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 18 – Johannes Brahms
ARTISTS:
Cuna Kim – Violin
Qicong Ma – Violin
Wei-Fan Lee – Viola
Yuseon Nam – Viola
Sung Chan Chang – Cello
Daniele Gonzales Siu – Cello
Music: Recorded at Lutheran Church of Honolulu
Piano Trio in E Flat Major, K. 498, “Kegelstatt”– Mozart
Artists:
Yoonah Kim – Clarinet
Cynthia Phelps – Viola
Janice Carissa – Piano