"Haydn's Nēnē" - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival

HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.

October 31 - “Haydn’s Nēnē” - Recorded at Kaimana Beach Hotel

Performed at the Kaimana Beach Hotel on June 15, 2026, this concert is titled “Haydn’s Nēnē,” with a preview of Mozart’s “Kegelstatt” performed at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu on June 17, 2026.

MUSIC:

String Quartet in C Major, Op. 33, No.3 “Bird” – Joseph Haydn

Artists:

Kaimana Quartet:

Cuna Kim – Violin

Qicong Ma – Violin

Wei – Fan Lee – Viola

Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello

MUSIC:

Andante Cantabile from String Quartet No. 1 in D Major - Tchaikovsky

ARTISTS:

Kaimana Quartet:

Cuna Kim – Violin

Qicong Ma – Violin

Wei – Fan Lee – Viola

Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello

MUSIC:

String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 18 – Johannes Brahms

ARTISTS:

Cuna Kim – Violin

Qicong Ma – Violin

Wei-Fan Lee – Viola

Yuseon Nam – Viola

Sung Chan Chang – Cello

Daniele Gonzales Siu – Cello

Music: Recorded at Lutheran Church of Honolulu

Piano Trio in E Flat Major, K. 498, “Kegelstatt”– Mozart

Artists:

Yoonah Kim – Clarinet

Cynthia Phelps – Viola

Janice Carissa – Piano