“Stefan’s Salon at the Kahala” - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.
HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.
Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.
October 24 - “Stefan’s Salon at the Kahala”
Music:
Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Op. 12. No 1 - Beethoven
Artists:
Stefan Jackiw – Violin
Shiqi Xu – Piano
Music:
Piano Trio No. 4 in E Minor, Op 90 “Dumky” - Dvorak
Artists:
Stefan Jackiw – Violin
Pyotr Alvarado – Cello
Trevor Hyun – piano
Music: Recorded at La Pietra School
Brandenberg Concerto No.3 in G Major - J.S. Bach
Artists:
Zippy’s Young Artist Orchestra
Music: Recorded at Kaimana Beach Hotel
String Quartet in C Major Op.33 “Bird” - Haydn
Artists:
Kaimana Quartet:
Cuna Kim – Violin
Qicong Ma – Violin
Wei – Fan Lee – Viola
Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello