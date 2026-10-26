“Stefan’s Salon at the Kahala” - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival

HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.

October 24 - “Stefan’s Salon at the Kahala”

Music:

Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Op. 12. No 1 - Beethoven

Artists:

Stefan Jackiw – Violin

Shiqi Xu – Piano

Music:

Piano Trio No. 4 in E Minor, Op 90 “Dumky” - Dvorak

Artists:

Stefan Jackiw – Violin

Pyotr Alvarado – Cello

Trevor Hyun – piano

Music: Recorded at La Pietra School

Brandenberg Concerto No.3 in G Major - J.S. Bach

Artists:

Zippy’s Young Artist Orchestra

Music: Recorded at Kaimana Beach Hotel

String Quartet in C Major Op.33 “Bird” - Haydn

Artists:

Kaimana Quartet:

Cuna Kim – Violin

Qicong Ma – Violin

Wei – Fan Lee – Viola

Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello