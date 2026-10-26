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Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival Broadcasts

“Stefan’s Salon at the Kahala” - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival

By John Kalani Zak
Published October 26, 2026 at 12:59 PM HST
Violinist Stefan Jackiw performs with pianist Shiqi Xu on June 14, 2026 at The Kahala Hotel & Resort.
Treehouse Production Hawaii
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Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
Violinist Stefan Jackiw performs with pianist Shiqi Xu on June 14, 2026 at The Kahala Hotel & Resort.

HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.

October 24 - “Stefan’s Salon at the Kahala”

Music:
Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Op. 12. No 1 - Beethoven
Artists:
Stefan Jackiw – Violin
Shiqi Xu – Piano

Music:
Piano Trio No. 4 in E Minor, Op 90 “Dumky” - Dvorak
Artists:
Stefan Jackiw – Violin
Pyotr Alvarado – Cello
Trevor Hyun – piano

Music: Recorded at La Pietra School
Brandenberg Concerto No.3 in G Major - J.S. Bach
Artists:
Zippy’s Young Artist Orchestra

Music: Recorded at Kaimana Beach Hotel
String Quartet in C Major Op.33 “Bird” - Haydn
Artists:
Kaimana Quartet:
Cuna Kim – Violin
Qicong Ma – Violin
Wei – Fan Lee – Viola
Daniela Gonzales Siu – Cello

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Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival Broadcasts Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
John Kalani Zak
John Kalani Zak, the son of an airline executive father and a journalist mother, was born in Washington D. C. He has lived in and traveled to many locations around the globe, and is delighted to call Hawaiʻi his home.
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