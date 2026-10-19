“Aloha Friday” - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival

HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.

October 17 - “Aloha Friday”

This concert, titled ALOHA FRIDAY, begins season 8, and was performed at the Orvis Auditorium at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in honor of a legendary figure in Hawaiʻi’s classical music scene, Henry Miyamura. It features opening remarks by HCMF founder and president, Chris Yick and HCMF Artistic Director/Violinist, Stefan Jackiw.

Music:

Serenade for String Trio Opus 10 – Ernö Dohnańyi

Artists:

Stefan Jackiw - Violin

Cynthia Phelps – Viola

Nicholas Canellakis – Cello

Music:

Clarinet Trio in A Minor opus 114 – Johannes Brahms

Artists:

Yoonah Kim – Clarinet

Nicholas Canellakis – Cello

Inon Barnatan – Piano

Music:

Piano Quartet Number 2 in E-flat Major Op. 87 - Dvořák

Artists:

Stefan Jackiw – Violin

Cynthia Phelps – Violin

Nicholas Canellakis – Viola

Inon Barnatan – Piano

