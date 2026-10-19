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Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival Broadcasts

“Aloha Friday” - Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival

By John Kalani Zak
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:54 PM HST

HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.

October 17 -  “Aloha Friday”
This concert, titled ALOHA FRIDAY, begins season 8, and was performed at the Orvis Auditorium at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in honor of a legendary figure in Hawaiʻi’s classical music scene, Henry Miyamura. It features opening remarks by HCMF founder and president, Chris Yick and HCMF Artistic Director/Violinist, Stefan Jackiw.

Music:
Serenade for String Trio Opus 10 – Ernö Dohnańyi
Artists:
Stefan Jackiw - Violin
Cynthia Phelps – Viola
Nicholas Canellakis – Cello

Music:
Clarinet Trio in A Minor opus 114 – Johannes Brahms 
Artists:
Yoonah Kim – Clarinet
Nicholas Canellakis – Cello
Inon Barnatan – Piano

Music:
Piano Quartet Number 2 in E-flat Major Op. 87 - Dvořák
Artists:
Stefan Jackiw – Violin
Cynthia Phelps – Violin
Nicholas Canellakis – Viola
Inon Barnatan – Piano

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Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival Broadcasts Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
John Kalani Zak
John Kalani Zak, the son of an airline executive father and a journalist mother, was born in Washington D. C. He has lived in and traveled to many locations around the globe, and is delighted to call Hawaiʻi his home.
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