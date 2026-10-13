HPR and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival have partnered to broadcast performances from the festival's 2026 season. Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

HCMF performances will air for six weeks on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on October 10, and the series concludes on November 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Learn more about the festival at hawaiicmf.org.

October 10 - “The Junction Trio in Concert” (Rebroadcast of 2025 concert)

This concert is a rebroadcast from season 7 of the Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Series. It features a lively conversation with HCMF Founder and President, Chris Yick, Classical Pacific’s Sharene Taba, and HPR’s Producer of Special Broadcasts, John Kalani Zak.

Music:

Piano Trio in A Minor, M. 67 - Maurice RavelPiano Trio Number 1 in B Major Op. 8 – Johannes Brahms

Artists:

Violinist - Stefan Jackiw

Pianist - Conrad Tao

Cellist - Jay Campbell