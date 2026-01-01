Did you know that public media stations broadcast to more than one million people every day? That's not all—in the last year, NPR measured 54 million radio listeners (and local PBS stations were watched by 500 million viewers). While those numbers are large, we're asking you to do something small. On May 1 and 2, Hawai‘i Public Radio is proud to join 100+ other stations in participating in Public Media Giving Days. This national campaign from NPR, PBS, Greater Public and the CDP is an opportunity for public broadcasting consumers like you to spread the word about the difference public radio and television make in your life!

New listeners might not realize that listener contributions are the single largest source of funding for HPR; we literally couldn't do what we do without you. If you've never donated to us before, we'd appreciate your financial support right now. The news programs you hear, the credible, fact-based journalism, the variety of music—all are a direct result of listener support. Show your appreciation! Tell your friends about us, and if you can, donate! Any amount is appreciated.

What does Hawaiʻi Public Radio mean to you?

We invite you to reflect, share, and celebrate what you love about HPR. Maybe it is a driveway moment that stopped you in your tracks. Maybe it is knowing that trusted, fact-based journalism about Hawaiʻi is always within reach. Share it with someone you know, post a photo or video and tag @wearehpr on Instagram, or use #PMGD2026 to join the national conversation.

Here are some of the ways HPR has been showing up for you, now and in the months ahead:



Stay informed and inspired with our weekday newsletter, the Akamai Recap;

Follow our ongoing coverage of how federal decisions are impacting people across our Islands;

Come together in person through Live from the Atherton and community events that bring Hawaiʻi's stories to life.

HPR is committed to inform, inspire, and connect the people of Hawaiʻi through fact-based journalism, poignant storytelling, unexpected music discoveries, and the unique nuances that make Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi.

Today is the day to make your voice part of it. Make a contribution to Hawaiʻi Public Radio and spend Public Media Giving Days sharing what HPR means to you.

Mahalo for being with us.

