Producer, "The Conversation"

Join a team of professionals at Hawaiʻi Public Radio in putting together Hawaiʻi’s flagship daily, hourlong news and talk program “The Conversation.” On “The Conversation,” we value enterprise journalism that goes beyond news releases. Segments delve deeper than the headlines and give listeners a seat at the table in interviews with interesting and important people across the state — including newsmakers, leaders, scientists, activists, and artists. Our coverage highlights community voices from all of our islands. The producer position takes segments from start to finish. This includes pitching segments; conducting pre-taped and live interviews; editing audio files; writing, editing, and fact-checking scripts; backup and sub-hosting; and running an audio board during the live program.

You are:



On top of local news and plugged into the impacts of national news on local issues

Passionate about elevating underrepresented voices and perspectives

Comfortable with same-day deadlines and working in a breaking news environment

A team player, able to listen to directions and take initiative

Detail-oriented and exacting when it comes to factual accuracy

Tapped into a diverse array of local communities

Perpetually curious about Hawaiʻi

QUALIFICATIONS – Familiarity with public radio and Hawaiʻi are required, professional journalism experience strongly preferred. Relevant experience can include working in audio journalism; hosting live programs; editing in a DAW (digital audio workstation) such as Descript or Adobe Audition; and training in broadcast engineering. Excellent writing and communication skills are needed.

DESCRIPTION OF POSITION—Reporting to the Executive Producer of “The Conversation” and working with a senior producer and the program host, you’ll help execute the production of the daily news and talk program “The Conversation.” You will be expected to produce multiple radio segments each week. For the right candidate, this position may involve live, on-air hosting duties.

POSITION DUTIES—We’re looking for someone who’s comfortable in front of the microphone and behind the scenes. You have strong news judgment and an ear for audio. You are able to balance quick turnaround assignments with longer-term deadlines. Changes can happen with short notice, so the ability to find solutions is essential.

Salary range is $53,000-$60,000

To apply: Send your resume to “The Conversation” Executive Producer Maddie Bender and HPR Executive Editor Bill Dorman (mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org and bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org) In a separate document, respond to the following questions (1-2 paragraphs each, or about 1 page in total):

