The Conversation

The Conversation: Deep-sea mining; New Waiʻanae caterpillar discovered

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:03 AM HST
FILE - The photo was taken with the cameras of the ROV KIEL 6000 during expedition SO268 on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone. It is investigating the impact that potential manganese nodule mining in the deep sea would have on ecosystems there.
  • Conservationist and former Hawaiʻi politician Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala reacts to President Trump's executive order in support of mining the sea floor | Full Story
  • Brent White, chief global officer for the University of Hawaiʻi system, discusses how UH is trying to help international students navigate uncertainty around their student visas | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the new pick to lead the Bishop Museum, zoologist Kristofer Helgen | Full Story
  • Entomologist Dan Rubinoff and his team discover a new caterpillar, nicknamed "the bone collector" | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
