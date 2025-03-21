© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation Hana Hou: Hawaiʻi takes home top prizes

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:18 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Kumu Vicky Holt Takamine was presented with the prestigious Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize at Washington Place on Dec. 15, 2024.
Gov. Josh Green
/
Flickr
Kumu Vicky Holt Takamine was presented with the prestigious Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize at Washington Place on Dec. 15, 2024.

Today on The Conversation, we're spotlighting our talented kamaʻāina who have received national recognition.

Tags
The Conversation HistoryScienceEducation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes