The Conversation Hana Hou: Hawaiʻi takes home top prizes
Today on The Conversation, we're spotlighting our talented kamaʻāina who have received national recognition.
- Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine talks about winning the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, which honors individuals who have "made an outstanding contribution to the beauty of the world." | Full Story
- Oʻahu architect Carol Sakata is set to become the first woman to receive the American Institute of Architects' Hawai'i Medal of Honor | Full Story
- SEEQS Executive Director Buffy Cushman-Patz on winning a top prize in education innovation among U.S. charter schools at the 2024 Building Hope Impact Summit & Awards | Full Story
- ʻIolani School senior Maddux Springer details his research on green sea turtles that won him a $10,000 prize | Full Story