The Conversation: Hawaiian Airlines tattoo policy; Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana
- Hawaiian Airlines customer service agent Tracy Sielega is calling on the airline's management to reconsider their tattoo policy after she was terminated for a visible tattoo | Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on concerns over possible cuts to Medicaid and Medicare under Trump | Full Story
- Costume designer Manaola Yap and performer Salvador Salangsang share highlights from their experience with Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana | Full Story
- Visually-impaired runner and "Travel Visions Aloha for the Blind" founder Marri Murdoch talks about training for her first Honolulu Marathon | Full Story