The Conversation: Harbor disaster prep; Hawaiʻi's child care crisis

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote looks into what lessons can be learned from three decades of recovery from the Oakland Hills fire

State Harbors Deputy Director Dre Kalili shares an update on disaster resilience work for Hawaiʻi's ports

Aleeka Morgan with the Nurturing Wāhine Fund and Hannah Gartner with the Institute for Women's Policy Research discuss Hawaiʻi's child care crisis

Documentary filmmakers Chris Conybeare and Joy Chong-Stannard talk about their new film profiling local labor leader Ah Quon McElrath | Attend the virtual screening