The Conversation: Harbor disaster prep; Hawaiʻi's child care crisis
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote looks into what lessons can be learned from three decades of recovery from the Oakland Hills fire
- State Harbors Deputy Director Dre Kalili shares an update on disaster resilience work for Hawaiʻi's ports
- Aleeka Morgan with the Nurturing Wāhine Fund and Hannah Gartner with the Institute for Women's Policy Research discuss Hawaiʻi's child care crisis
- Documentary filmmakers Chris Conybeare and Joy Chong-Stannard talk about their new film profiling local labor leader Ah Quon McElrath | Attend the virtual screening