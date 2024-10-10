© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Child care costs continue to soar in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:53 PM HST
A child plays with colorful plastic blocks. Children in need of quality childcare is in high demand but short supply, including for disabled children, parents say.
Boonchai Wedmakawand
/
Getty Images
File photo

In 2011, the United Nations designated Oct. 11 as the International Day of the Girl to draw attention to the challenges of growing up female. One of the topics some researchers are looking to address is the soaring cost of child care in Hawaiʻi, which some call a crisis.

Hannah Gartner is a researcher with the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank focused on shaping public policy and improving opportunities for women.

Gartner was in Hawaiʻi this week and made a trip to our studio along with Aleeka Morgan, the executive director of the Oʻahu nonprofit Nurturing Wāhine Fund. HPR talked to both of them about what they see as a child care crisis here in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Children
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories