Child care costs continue to soar in Hawaiʻi

In 2011, the United Nations designated Oct. 11 as the International Day of the Girl to draw attention to the challenges of growing up female. One of the topics some researchers are looking to address is the soaring cost of child care in Hawaiʻi, which some call a crisis.

Hannah Gartner is a researcher with the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank focused on shaping public policy and improving opportunities for women.

Gartner was in Hawaiʻi this week and made a trip to our studio along with Aleeka Morgan, the executive director of the Oʻahu nonprofit Nurturing Wāhine Fund. HPR talked to both of them about what they see as a child care crisis here in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.