The Conversation: Presidential race; RIMPAC climate impacts

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on the shake-up in the presidential race after Biden announced he would not seek reelection

Neta Crawford, author of "The Pentagon, Climate Change and War: Charting the Rise and Fall of U.S. Military Emissions," on data on greenhouse gas emissions from RIMPAC

HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on what a recent youth-led climate settlement in Hawaiʻi means for other young people involved in climate lawsuits around the country

HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on a new pledge among local candidates running for office to eschew donations from corporate interests | Full Story