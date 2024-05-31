© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Property insurance crisis call-in show

By Catherine Cruz
Published May 31, 2024 at 2:39 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
From left to right: State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito, The Conversation host Catherine Cruz, House Speaker Scott Saiki, and Sue Savio of Insurance Associates. (May 31, 2024)

Hawaiʻi House Speaker Scott Saiki, State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito, and Insurance Associates' Sue Savio join The Conversation to discuss recent significant increases in property insurance premiums, the ties to climate change, and what state leaders are doing to lessen the economic impacts.

Have something to say? Leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217 anytime. Remember to tell us your name and where you're from. You can also email your comment to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
