© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Feral cats; Foster care on Big Island

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published May 13, 2024 at 1:38 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
In this photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, a feral cat looks towards a nene in a Big Island shopping center parking lot, in Waikōloa, Hawaiʻi, on Monday, April 17, 2023.
DLNR
/
DLNR
In this photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, a feral cat looks towards a nēnē in a Big Island shopping center parking lot, in Waikōloa, Hawaiʻi, on April 17, 2023.
  • Jordan Lerma, the executive director of Nēnē Research and Conservation, shares the threat posed by feral cat colonies
  • Longtime cemetery historian Nanette Napoleon on winning an award from the Association for Gravestone Studies
  • Rebekah Mraz, the director of West Hawai‘i Programs at Child & Family Service, discusses the need for foster families on Hawaiʻi Island
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio spotlights a local kapa artist who will be featured in the upcoming Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture
The Conversation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes