The Conversation: Tourism; Endurance swim event calls for ocean health

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority chair Mufi Hannemann on the legislative session's impact on the tourism industry

Maui resident and former windsurfing world champion Robby Seeger and open water endurance swimmer Ryan Leong on Epic Swim Maui, a weeks-long expedition swim around the Valley Isle

Retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Faye Untalan on the new Chamorro language textbook and the fight to keep the language alive

HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on a new exhibit featuring aloha wear at the Honolulu Museum of Art | Full Story