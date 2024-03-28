The Conversation: Green holds off on short-term rental ban; COVID-19

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen reacts to Gov. Josh Green's decision not to institute a short-term rental moratorium

Caroline Pratt, chief of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Disease Investigation Branch, on updated guidance for COVID-19 and other respiratory illness

HPR reporter Ku’uwehi Hiraishi on a new study that suggests speaking Pidgin could provide a leg up in learning ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi | Full Story

Local pickleball champion Keven Wong on filming the upcoming show "Pickleball Paddle Battle"