© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Green holds off on short-term rental ban; COVID-19

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published March 28, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Jennifer Swanson/NPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen reacts to Gov. Josh Green's decision not to institute a short-term rental moratorium
  • Caroline Pratt, chief of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Disease Investigation Branch, on updated guidance for COVID-19 and other respiratory illness
  • HPR reporter Ku’uwehi Hiraishi on a new study that suggests speaking Pidgin could provide a leg up in learning ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Local pickleball champion Keven Wong on filming the upcoming show "Pickleball Paddle Battle"
Tags
The Conversation MauihousingcoronavirusSports
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes