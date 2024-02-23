© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Pete Buttigieg tours Honolulu rail, harbor; Maui evictions

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, left, and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on the Honolulu rail on Feb. 22, 2024.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, left, and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, right, on the Honolulu rail on Feb. 22, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tours Hawaiʻi's transportation hubs
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Maui residents who say they are facing eviction to make room for wildfire survivors | Full Story
  • Oʻahu architect Carol Sakata is set to become the first woman to receive the American Institute of Architects' Hawai'i Medal of Honor
  • University of Hawaiʻi librarian Paul Wermager on the legacy of Alice Ball, UH's first African-American graduate and first woman to obtain her master's in chemistry | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
