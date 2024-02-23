The Conversation: Pete Buttigieg tours Honolulu rail, harbor; Maui evictions

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tours Hawaiʻi's transportation hubs

HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Maui residents who say they are facing eviction to make room for wildfire survivors | Full Story

Oʻahu architect Carol Sakata is set to become the first woman to receive the American Institute of Architects' Hawai'i Medal of Honor

University of Hawaiʻi librarian Paul Wermager on the legacy of Alice Ball, UH's first African-American graduate and first woman to obtain her master's in chemistry | Full Story