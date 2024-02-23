The Conversation: Pete Buttigieg tours Honolulu rail, harbor; Maui evictions
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tours Hawaiʻi's transportation hubs
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Maui residents who say they are facing eviction to make room for wildfire survivors | Full Story
- Oʻahu architect Carol Sakata is set to become the first woman to receive the American Institute of Architects' Hawai'i Medal of Honor
- University of Hawaiʻi librarian Paul Wermager on the legacy of Alice Ball, UH's first African-American graduate and first woman to obtain her master's in chemistry | Full Story