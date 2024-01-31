The Conversation: Kula cleanup effort; How to keep your passwords safe

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol gives an update on cleanup efforts in Kula | Full Story

CyberHawaii President and CEO Al Ogata on the new standards for passwords and the increasing importance of multi-factor authentication

Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe takes a spot in the top 10 of Yelp’s "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US" for the second year in a row | 2022 Story | 2023 Story

Honolulu African-American Film Festival committee member Sandra Simms talks about the selections for this year's festival