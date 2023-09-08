© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Sharing and preserving memories of Lāhainā

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM HST
Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR
Volunteers helping those who lost homes in Lāhainā stop to pray on a hillside. The town is surrounded by dry, invasive grasses which are highly flammable.

It has officially been one month since the devastating wildfires swept through parts of Maui, taking the lives of 115 and displacing thousands.

Whether it was the whale watching, the historical landmarks, or the cultural spaces, Lāhainā gave many residents and visitors lasting memories. In today's live call-in show, we took stories from those who had been touched by Lāhainā's beauty and talked to cultural historians about the future of the town.

The live call-in show's panel included:

  • Desoto Brown: Bishop Museum’s Historian Collections Manager
  • Theo Morrison: Executive Director of the Lāhainā Restoration Foundation

Contribute to The Conversation: Leave your questions, comments and feedback on our talkback line at 808-792-8217 or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
