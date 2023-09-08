The Conversation: Sharing and preserving memories of Lāhainā

It has officially been one month since the devastating wildfires swept through parts of Maui, taking the lives of 115 and displacing thousands.

Whether it was the whale watching, the historical landmarks, or the cultural spaces, Lāhainā gave many residents and visitors lasting memories. In today's live call-in show, we took stories from those who had been touched by Lāhainā's beauty and talked to cultural historians about the future of the town.

The live call-in show's panel included:

Desoto Brown: Bishop Museum’s Historian Collections Manager

Theo Morrison: Executive Director of the Lāhainā Restoration Foundation

Contribute to The Conversation: Leave your questions, comments and feedback on our talkback line at 808-792-8217 or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

