The Conversation: Ringing up the cost of new restaurant fees

Anyone who has eaten out recently may have been surprised to see additional costs tacked on to their bill. The new practice has many names: kitchen fees, supply fees, or appreciation fees. But many customers are calling them "junk fees."

Hidden fees have sparked a discussion about customs of labor, employment practices and the very act of tipping.

We look into the inclusion of additional fees with our panel of guests.



Tom Jones, the president and co-owner of REI Food Service, which owns the three Gyotaku Japanese Restaurants and Koromo katsu & curry bistro. Jones was inducted into the Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association Hall of Fame in 2012.

Mana Moriarty is the executive director of the Office of Consumer Protection in the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. He took over earlier this year. He was previously with the Hawaiʻi Attorney General's Office representing the people of Hawaiʻi in various lawsuits and legal proceedings.

