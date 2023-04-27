The Conversation: Medical experts discuss the physical and mental impacts of long COVID

Last fall President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over, but for many Americans living with long COVID, the worst of the virus is still here.

Long COVID symptoms can include fatigue, joint pain, brain fog, and depression or anxiety, lasting for months or longer.

The Conversation's panel discussion about long COVID and its impact on the community, along with where the state is in the fight against COVID-19, featured the following guests with host Yunji de Nies.

Dr. Tim Brown is an internationally renowned infectious disease expert and senior fellow at the East-West Center. He heads the center’s HIV modeling team. His primary focus is infectious disease modeling and its applications to public policy.

Dr. Scott Miscovich is a family medicine doctor and the founder of Premier Medical Group USA responding to COVID in the USA and around the world. He has clinics in Hawaiʻi and the Southwestern United States. He also served as the COVID Testing director for the U.S. Olympic teams.

