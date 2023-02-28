The Conversation: Testing for PFAS in wastewater; Andy Bumatai and comedy in Hawai'i
- Roger Babcock, director of Honolulu Environmental Services, explains testing for PFAS in solid waste and wastewater
- Honolulu Civil Beat: Kevin Dayton's Reality Check on a Senate committee mistakenly passing a Honolulu rail tax extension | Full Story
- Attorney Bridget Morgan-Bickerton on Black women's leadership, change, and approaching difference
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon investigates Big Island's establishment of an independent animal control agency | Full Story
- Andy Bumatai speaks with The Conversation on the evolution of comedy in Hawai'i and cracking jokes in modern times