Jerry Garcia Band's Melvin Seals - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2025

He's back! HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes Al Di Meola back to the show ahead of his Sept. 4 & 5 gigs at the Blue Note Hawaii and Sept. 6 return to Maui at the MACC. The legendary guitarist is as talented a storyteller as he is a shredder, you'll hear, with the incredible story of how he first met Chick Corea all those years ago — a story he never even told Chick! That and more, plus some tasty Al music from the mid-70s era this tour is focusing on.

Listen • 10:44