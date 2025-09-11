© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Jerry Garcia Band's Melvin Seals - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2025

By Dave Lawrence
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:09 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
blue note hawaii

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back an artist he's been speaking with for decades in island radio — Jerry Garcia Band keyboard legend Melvin Seals! Melvin and his band are back at the Blue Note Hawaii tonight, then, Friday and Saturday at Porter Pavilion on the Garden Isle, and then Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept. 16 & 17, in lovely Pāʻia town on the Valley Isle — melvinsealsandjgb.com for more info! Get ready for some fun storytelling, in particular, the incredible tale of how Melvin first met Grateful Dead icon Jerry Garcia!

MORE MELVIN!

Hear Melvin and Dave in 2005!

Hear Melvin and Dave in 2020!

Hear the brand new Melvin and Dave chat from 2025!

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes