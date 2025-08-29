© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Al Di Meola - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - August 2025

By Dave Lawrence
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:16 PM HST
He's back! HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes Al Di Meola back to the show ahead of his Sept. 4 & 5 gigs at the Blue Note Hawaii and Sept. 6 return to Maui at the MACC. The legendary guitarist is as talented a storyteller as he is a shredder, you'll hear, with the incredible story of how he first met Chick Corea all those years ago — a story he never even told Chick! That and more, plus some tasty Al music from the mid-70s era this tour is focusing on.

Blue Note Hawaii

MORE AL:

Hear the complete new 2025 interview.

Watch a 2017 video interview with Al & Dave:

Hear a 2017 phone interview, a 2020 interview / performance session, and a 2022 interview.

Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
