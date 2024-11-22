Novo Combo/Santana legend Michael Shrieve - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes a true music legend for his first time on the show! Michael Shrieve is known to millions around the world for his breathtaking drum solo at Woodstock '69, and a rich collection of some of Santana's best albums, as well as subsequent reunions and released music with the band. In the 80s, Michael went on to briefly have Novo Combo, a rock/pop group, and today he explains the music featured on the new release from the band, 45 West 55th, which we feature in our interview segment! He also shares stories connecting to Led Zeppelin, Diamond Head Crater Festivals and experiences here for them, and of course, his remarkable moment in time at Woodstock.

Watch Michael's truly once in a lifetime drum moment from Woodstock, Santana's Soul Sacrifice:

MORE:

Hear the full Michael Shrieve interview:

RELATED ARTIST INTERVIEWS:

Dave's interviews with Santana: 1992 dressing room, 2013 phone, 2017 phone, 2020 phone with Cindy Blackman, 2021

Dave's interviews with Gregg Rolie: 2007 phone, 2007 Diamond Head Crater Festival, 2013 phone, 2020 phone

Dave's interviews with Benny Rietveld: 2017 phone, and watch a 2017 hotel interview:

Dave's interviews with Neal Schon: 2004 phone, 2004 Blaisdell Arena, 2004 studio, 2007 phone, 2012 phone, and watch a 2012 Atherton studio interview:

Part one:

Part two: